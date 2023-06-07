City of Corpus Christi to host free sandbag distribution drives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane season is here, and city officials are taking preventive measures to prepare themselves and Coastal Bend residents.

The Corpus Christi Public Works Department is partnering with Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi military volunteers to distribute free, pre-filled sandbags, according to a release from the city of Corpus Christi.

There will be four locations where residents can get sandbags.

The first distribution event is on June 10 from 8 a.m. to noon or until all sandbags run out.

Residents can pick up sandbags at:



Waldron Field (3746 Waldron Rd.)

The City Service Center on Civitan (5352 Ayers St.)

The second event is on Saturday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to noon or until all bags are gone.

Residents can pick up sandbags at:



West Guth Park (9700 Up River Rd.)

The City Service Center on Civitan Drive (5352 Ayers St.)

Residents can take up to seven sandbags per vehicle. Drivers should have a clear area in the trunk or bed of their vehicle to store the sandbags, and must remain inside their cars while sandbags are being loaded.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.