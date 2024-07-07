City of Corpus Christi services will remain fully operational

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — According to the National Weather Service, Storm Beryl’s path has shifted eastward, and is estimated to make landfall near Matagorda Bay.

"Meteorological data suggests that the City is likely to encounter peak storm surge and adverse weather conditions from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.," said city officials.

All City services, including garbage, residential curbside, and recycling, will remain fully operational during normal operating hours.

We encourage all persons flying out of Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) to check for their flight status through the airline carrier," added officials.

The Emergency Operations Center will remain open under limited operations overnight.

The upcoming weather conditions for Corpus Christi are as follows:

Storm Surge and Coastal Conditions:

The City is closely monitoring for flooding on North Beach, Gulf, Beaches, Marina, and Laguna Shores Boulevard. Residents in coastal and low-lying areas should remain alert. A storm surge of 3 to 5 feet is expected in the Gulf, while the bay areas can anticipate a surge of 1 to 4 feet. Strong rip currents are predicted, creating hazardous conditions for swimmers and beachgoers.

Wind and Tornado Threat:

Wind gusts will reach their peak during the 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. time period, with gusts up to 40 mph in the city and up to 50 mph along the coast. The National Weather Service has also issued an isolated tornado threat, effective immediately and continuing until 4:00 a.m. Residents are advised to stay indoors and secure outdoor objects to prevent damage.

Rainfall:

Storm Beryl is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain, with localized areas possibly receiving up to 4 inches depending on the rain bands.

Safety Precautions:

The City of Corpus Christi advises all residents to stay informed through official channels, including the City's website and social media pages. Emergency services are prepared to respond to any incidents, but community cooperation is crucial. Please heed all warnings and advisories issued by local authorities.

