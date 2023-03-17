City of Corpus Christi seeking public input on HUD grant expenditure

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi, the city is asking for the community's input on the use of funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG).

One of the requirements that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is for the city to provide the opportunity for public participation in the planning process for these programs.

Residents are encouraged to attend and offer feedback.

The schedule for the five public input sessions is as follows:

District 1: Monday, March 20, at Owen R. Hopkins Public Library - 3202 McKinzie Road

District 2: Tuesday, March 21, at Ben F. McDonald Public Library - 4044 Greenwood Drive

District 3: Wednesday, March 22, at Corpus Christi Water, Choke Canyon Room - 2726 Holly Road

District 4: Thursday, March 23, at Janet F. Harte Public Library - 2629 Waldron Road

District 5: Monday, March 27, at Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library - 5930 Brockhampton Street

All sessions are from 6-7 p.m.

Residents can also view the meetings live on Facebook or on the city's YouTube channel.

