City of Corpus Christi seeking non-profit organization to provide funds for Homeless Street Outreach

Posted at 3:32 PM, Jan 23, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (THDCA) has awarded the City of Corpus Christi a Homeless Housing and Services Program (HHSP) Grant of over $250,000.

"The City of Corpus Christi is seeking a non-profit organization to provide Homeless Street Outreach with this funding," said city officials.

Available funds for HHSP total $260,066, with $197,798 for general homeless populations and $62,268 for homeless youth to combat homelessness.

"To be eligible to apply, the applicant must be a unit of government or quasi-governmental agency. Respondents will be required to outline the services to be provided," said city officials.

All interested applicants should email the application to Nora Vargas at norav@cctexas.com no later than Monday, January 30, by 5:00 p.m. Applications submitted after 5:00 p.m. will not be considered, according to organizers.

