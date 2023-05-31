City of Corpus Christi reorganizing Neighborhood Services Department

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi will be making some changes to its Neighborhood Service Department, according to a release from city officials.

Starting June 1, three divisions within the Neighborhood Services Department — Grant Monitoring, Housing and Homelessness, Animal Care Services and Code Enforcement — will be restructured.

"The restructuring is designed to improve the divisions' performance, responsiveness, and effectiveness," the release states.

The city provided a breakdown of the changes:



Animal Care Services will become its own city department and will look to recruit a new director starting next week. The city will also conduct an operational review of the department with prior approved funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 operating budget.



Grant Monitoring, Housing and Homelessness will become a Planning and Community Development Department division.



Code Enforcement will become a division of the Development Services Department.

The latter two divisions will keep operating with current funding sources including the General Fund and grant dollars, the release states.

The new organizational chart can be viewed here.

