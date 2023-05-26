City of Corpus Christi releases pool, splash pad schedules for Memorial Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ready to make a splash this summer?

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department has announced the opening of its pools and splash pads this summer, and is inviting the public for Memorial Day weekend.

"The zero-depth entry and splash water features at the H-E-B Pool, Collier Pool and West Guth Pool are perfect for families with young children," city officials said in a release. "If you prefer indoor swimming, there’s plenty of room at our Olympic-style swimming pool at the Corpus Christi Natatorium."

This weekend's schedules from Saturday-Monday can be found below.

POOLS SCHEDULE:

H-E-B Pool - 1520 Shely Street Open Swim is Saturday through Monday, 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oso Pool - 1109 Bernice Drive Open Swim is Saturday through Monday, 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Greenwood Pool - 4305 Greenwood Drive Open Swim is Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

West Guth Pool - 9705 Up River Road Open Swim is Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi Natatorium - 3202 Cabaniss Parkway Open Swim is Saturday through Monday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Collier Pool- 3801 Harris Drive Open Swim is Saturday through Monday, 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Lap Swim Only is on Monday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission to all City pools is free, the release states.

SPLASH PADS SCHEDULE:



Lindale Park Splash Pad - 3133 Swantner Drive, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad - 1354 Airport Road, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Bill Witt Park Splash Pad - 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The summer season pool schedule is June 3 through Aug. 6.

The summer season splash pad schedule is May 1 through Oct. 31.

For more information about city pools, splash pads and programs, visit the city's website here, or call 361-826-1749.

For more information about other programs and services offered by the city parks and recreation department, click here.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the city states. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460 at least 48 hours in advance.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.