City of Corpus Christi public pools are ADA compliant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In this Texas heat, many families around the Coastal Bend enjoy visiting the beaches and pools.

However, for many years the disabled community couldn’t enjoy getting into the water without it being a hassle.

The City of Corpus Christi currently has a total of five city pools and all of them are ADA compliant. This means that all of the facilities have an accessible point of entry for anyone with disabilities.

For large pools, the pool must have two accessible means of entry, with at least one being a pool lift or sloped entry—smaller pools are only required to have one accessible means of entry.

Robert Dodd, the City of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Director said the city is currently building another pool, and they are making sure it meets those requirements.

“It's very important, I mean especially during the summer with being as hot as it is — all of our amenities are citizen driven. What the citizens want, we try to accommodate and try to access the needs and we will continue to move forward that way,” Dodd said.

And for those with disabilities that are trying to catch a wave, the city offers Aqua Chairs at Coastal Bend beaches. For more information, residents can visit their website.