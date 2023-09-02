City of Corpus Christi opening cooling centers over the holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures and humidity over the Labor Day weekend, with heat indices reaching up to 110°.

Residents in South Texas are advised to take precautions when working or spending time outside in the heat.

"Excessive temperatures will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke," city officials said.

The City of Corpus Christi will make several cooling centers available to the public from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Take a look at the list of cooling centers that will be located throughout the city:

La Retama Central Public Library

Address: 805 Comanche St., Phone: 361-826-7000 Anita W. & W.T. Neyland Public Library

Address: 1230 Carmel Parkway, Phone: 361-826-2370 Ben F. McDonald Public Library

Address: 4044 Greenwood Dr., Phone: 361-826-2356 Owen R. Hopkins Public Library

Address: 3202 McKinzie Rd., Phone: 361-826-2350 Dr. Clotilde P Garcia Public Library

Address: 5930 Brockhampton St., Phone: 361-826-2360 Janet F. Harte Public Library

Address: 2629 Waldron Rd., Phone: 361-826-2310 ***La Retama Central Library will be the only cooling center open Labor Day, Monday, September 4, from 12:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.

CCRTA:

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will allow individuals to ride fare-free upon telling their Bus Operator they will travel to the nearest cooling center. For more information, go to http://www.ccrta.org [ccrta.org].

Public Pools and Splash Pads:

Public pools and splash pads are recommended as alternative cooling areas for the holiday weekend.

Splash Pads at Lindale Park and Salinas Park will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Labor Day. West Haven Park is temporarily closed for maintenance repair.

All splash pads will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.,

Public Pools Winter Schedule:

Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive – Lap Swim: Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; Recreation/Lap Swim: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Recreation/Lap Swim: Saturday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway – General Swim: Saturday & Sunday, 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Lap Swim: Monday through Friday, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



For details, go to: https://www.cctexas.com/detail/recreational-swim-and-lap-swim-fall-winter-schedule [cctexas.com].

Bayfront Park Fountain:

1309 North Shoreline Boulevard, Open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Pet Safety:

Animal Care Services will have officers responding to calls concerning pets left outside in the heat.

Tips for Keeping Pets Safe in Extreme Heat:

Bring pets inside

Never leave your pet in a car

Give your pet extra water

Protect your pet's paws from hot surfaces

Water Conservation:

The City of Corpus Christi remains in Stage One of the Drought Contingency Plan; residents are reminded to conserve water.

Heat Safety Tips:

Overall, the best defense against heat-related illness is prevention. Stay cool, drink adequate water, wear cool clothing, and monitor strenuous outdoor activities.

The City of Corpus Christi also would like to remind everyone about the precautions you can take to reduce your risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

The Texas Department of State Health Services advises:

Never leave anyone, including animals, in a closed, parked vehicle.

Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine, or moderate sugar.

Plan a strenuous outdoor activity for early mornings or evenings when it's cooler.

Take frequent breaks when working outside.

Signs and symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps. If signs and symptoms emerge, move to a cooler location, rest for a few minutes, and slowly drink a cool liquid. Immediately seek medical attention if conditions do not improve and tell someone to observe you.

Frequently check on the elderly, the ill, and others needing help.

For more information on City cooling centers, please visit www.cctexas.com/coolingcenters [cctexas.com].

