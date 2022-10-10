City of Corpus Christi names Dr. Fauzia Khan as Director of City-County Health District

The City of Corpus Christi has hired and appointed Dr. Fauzia Khan as the Director of Public Health over the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Heatlh District.

Khan serves as the Immunization Service Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health. According to a memo City Manager Peter Zanoni sent to the Corpus Christi City Council, Khan oversees immunizations, vaccine response and planning and other preventable health emergencies in this position.

It goes on to say that Khan has led successful disease prevention and public health programs domestically and globally. She completed her medical training in Pakistan with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery followed by a Master Public Health at Emory University, Atlanta.

She also has led statewide immunization efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic at the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Dr. Khan will move into her new role on Monday, October 24.