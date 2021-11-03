Watch
City of Corpus Christi looks to fill numerous boards, commissions, and committees

Applicants needed for multiple boards
FILE PHOTO
City of Corpus Christi logo
Posted at 3:22 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 04:22:11-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is looking for applicants to fill multiple positions on boards, commissions, and committees. In a release, the City Secretary’s Office said its seeking applications for the following boards:

• Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation
• Marina Advisory Committee
• North Padre Island Development Corporation
• Port of Corpus Christi Authority of Nueces County, TX
• Watershore and Beach Advisory Committee

Those interested in applying, can do so by clicking here. To be considered, the city said it must have an application on file in the Office of the City Secretary not later than the 14th calendar day before the date appointments are considered by City Council.

