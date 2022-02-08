City of Corpus Christi issues Black History Month proclamation

The city of Corpus Christi officially recognized the month of February as Black History Month.

“Now, therefore, pursuant of the power vested in me as mayor of Corpus Christi, I do hereby proclaim February of 2022 Black History Month is Corpus Christi,” said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

Guajardo emphasized the importance of celebrating the African-American Community and its contributions to culture, policy development and economic and social organization.

Members of TABPHE, students from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and members of the Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce were at Tuesday’s council meeting during the proclamation.

Several of these organizations are hosting events to celebrate Black History Month.