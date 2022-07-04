City of Corpus Christi installs 10 new flashing LED stop signs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — New flashing LED stop signs have been recently installed by the city of Corpus Christi’s department of public works. There are 10 intersections across the city where you will notice the flashing LED stop signs.

The city’s department of public works says they installed these new stop signs at intersections with the highest amount of traffic accidents at stop control intersections. The installations are one of several safety enhancements projects for the city's Vision Zero program, which looks to help eliminate traffic and pedestrian fatalities.

Diego Leyva the Interim Assistant Director public works department told us Vision Zero was started in October of 2019 to improve address safety improvements in the community.

“We are looking at the school zone areas where we can add intersections, signal light intersections. Any type of areas with accidents," said Leyva.

The improved intersections are:

South Water Street and Park Avenue

Santa Fe Street and Buford Street

South Tancahua Street and Kinney Street

Alameda Street and Del Mar Boulevard

Baldwin Boulevard and Riggan Street

McArdle Road and Shopping Way

South Staples Street and Curtis Clark Drive

Baldwin Boulevard and Virginia Avenue

Wooldridge Road and Quebec Road

Wooldridge Road and Parkway Drive

Leyva said they are looking to install more flashing LED stop signs next year.

