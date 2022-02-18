City of Corpus Christi holding redistricting community input session

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Do you have any questions or concerns about redistricting in Corpus Christi? Let your concerns be heard at the city's community input meeting next week.

The City of Corpus Christi will hold a Redistricting Community Input General Session on Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Here, residents will get the opportunity to provide their comments and concerns on the redrawing of district lines within the city.

Redistricting is done every 10 years after the U.S. Census. It ensures that each district has roughly an equal number of people within it, and redistricting impacts how neighborhoods and communities will be represented on the City Council.

Residents can participate in the city's meeting either in-person or online. For those planning to attend in-person, the meeting will take place at City Hall inside City Council Chambers. For those attending virtually, you must be logged on between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. using the link that will be emailed to you after you register for public comment.

Both in-person and virtual attendees need to register for public comment online starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21 until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The city says the Corpus Christi City Council currently has five single-member districts, three at-large members, and one mayor elected at-large.

To learn more about redistricting in 2022, visit the city's website.