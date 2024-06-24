City of Corpus Christi gears up for 47th Annual Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The month of June is winding down, and the Fourth of July is just right around the corner, so officials with the City of Coprus Christi are preparing for the big fireworks show.

The 47th Annual Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration and fireworks show will kick off Thursday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m. along the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

The big celebration will also include a patriotic ceremony, a BBQ cook-off at Nueces Brewing Co., Coastal Comida Fest (food truck festival), and a kids zone.

"Bring your friends and family and watch from the seawall as the fireworks light up the night sky, jam to live music, savor treats from delicious food trucks, and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities. This free event is open to all ages," said organizers.

For more information on the 47th Annual Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration and fireworks show, visit the Visit Corpus Christi website here.

Here is a full list of events:

Fajita BBQ Cookoff

9 AM | NUECES BREWERY Celebrate Independence Day with BBQ and Beer at the 3rd annual Fajita Cookoff. Test your fajita cooking skills with your team and receive roughly 2 lbs of Prime Outside Skirt provided by Boarri Craft Butchery and a case of Nueces Brewing brew. Bring your own barbecue set up, shade, spices, and seasonings, and decorate your booth with festive flare while entertaining the crowds and enjoying the festivities. Compete for cash prices, enjoy live music, and cook up the best fajita to have Mayor Paulette Guajardo judge your dish. $75 per team to enter.

Veterans Affairs' Patriotic Ceremony

9:30 AM | SHERRILL VETERANS MEMORIAL PARKThe Mayor’s Committee for Veterans Affairs' Patriotic Ceremony will be held on July 4 at 9:30 a.m. at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park, 222 S. Shoreline Boulevard. The program will include a presentation of colors, a performance by the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi, a keynote speaker, and more.

The Mayor's Cup Regatta

10:30 AM | CORPUS CHRISTI YACHT CLUB Join us for the Mayor’s Cup Regatta, proudly sponsored by the Corpus Christi Marina and the Corpus Christi Yacht Club on Thursday, July 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the south end of the Lawrence Street T-Head. Watch as members of the Corpus Christi Yacht Club’s Junior Sailing Team, along with local boat owners and sailors, compete in this exciting regatta. The race will include a total of twelve two-man boats, two at a time, showcasing their skills and vying for the coveted Mayor’s Cup. Don't miss out on this spectacular event!

Coastal Comida Food Truck Festival

12 PM | THE WATER'S EDGE PARKBring your appetite to Downtown Corpus Christi at 601 N. Shoreline Blvd., where you’ll find tons of food trucks serving up delicious food for everyone to enjoy. You’ll also enjoy live music from 30 different bands, an arts and crafts alley, face painting, and a petting zoo. Kids can also get in on the fun at the Kid’s Truck Zone. The festival will run from 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM and is free of charge. You only pay for the great food. This festival will run from Thursday, July 4 – Saturday, July 6.

The Mayor's Big Bang Fireworks Show

9 PM | CORPUS CHRISTI BAYFRONTOn Thursday, July 4th, watch from the seawall as fireworks light up the night sky on the Corpus Christi Bayfront as part of the Mayor’s Big Bang Celebration. Bring friends and family to enjoy the spectacular fireworks show and festivities in Downtown Corpus Christi. To see more 4th of July Events, visit visitcorpuschristi.com/events