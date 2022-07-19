City of Corpus Christi could enact Stage 2 water restrictions in mid-August

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said the city is poised to hit Stage 2 drought restrictions in mid-August.

These restrictions typically take effect when the combined water levels of the Choke Canyon Reservoir and Lake Corpus Christi hit 30 percent.

Zanoni announced during Tuesday's regularly scheduled city council meeting that the city will enact restrictions early this year, when water levels hit 35 percent.

Those restrictions include watering once every other week, but exceptions do exist.

The city also enacted Stage 1 restrictions early due to the severe dry conditions in the area and the lack of rainfall, at 43 percent instead of the traditional 40 percent.

