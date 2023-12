City of Corpus Christi announces Winter closure schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Several City of Corpus Christi offices will be closed between Christmas and New Year's Day.

Most city offices will be closed beginning Monday, December 25, 2023, and will reopen on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

"Public safety services such as Police, Fire, and EMS will not be affected. Other vital City departments such as Water, Wastewater, Solid Waste Services, and the Airport will operate normally. The Gas and Public Works departments will have staff on call to respond when needed," stated city officials.

Officials say H-E-B locations will accept utility bill payments or customers can pay online through the City's website whereas City Hall will be closed during the Winter Closure period as well.

The City's Senior Centers will be closed from Monday, December 25, through January 1, 2024.

"The Home Bound meal delivery program will be closed on Monday, December 25, and Wednesday, December 27, through January 1. However, on Tuesday, December 26, seniors will receive a five-day supply of shelf-stable meals from December 27 through January 1st," added city officials.

City staff will still be conducting welfare checks during the Winter Closure period. The Senior Companion Program, a volunteer program that provides in-home care for terminally ill seniors, will continue to be available during the City's Winter Closure period. Call the Senior Companion office at 361-826-3154 for more information.

Below is the schedule for other City Departments:

City Call Center :

Friday, December 22, Open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, December 25, Closed

Tuesday, December 26, Open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 27, Open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 28, Open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, December 29, Open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, January 1, 2024, Closed

Municipal Court:

Friday, December 22, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, December 25, Closed

Tuesday, December 26, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 27, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 28, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, December 29, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, January 1, 2024, Closed

Public Health District:

Monday, December 25, Closed

Tuesday, December 26, Open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed for lunch from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 27, Open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed for lunch from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 28, Open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed for lunch from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Friday, December 29, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed for lunch from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Monday. January 1, Closed

Tuesday, January 2, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed for lunch from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Solid Waste Services:

Garbage Collection : On Mondays (Christmas and New Year’s Day), garbage will be collected the Saturday before the holidays. Those dates are Saturday, December 23, and Saturday, December 30.

: On Mondays (Christmas and New Year’s Day), garbage will be collected the Saturday before the holidays. Those dates are Saturday, December 23, and Saturday, December 30. Recycling Collection: On Mondays (Christmas and New Year’s Day), recycling will be collected on Saturdays for the holidays. Those dates are Saturday, December 23, and Saturday, December 30.

On Mondays (Christmas and New Year’s Day), recycling will be collected on Saturdays for the holidays. Those dates are Saturday, December 23, and Saturday, December 30. Heavy Brush and Bulky Collection: No change in schedule.

No change in schedule. Transfer Station: The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station will be on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Landfill: The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Animal Care Services :

Adoptions will take place between 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, December 25, Closed

Tuesday, December 26, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 27, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 28, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, December 29, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 30, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 31, Closed

Monday, January 1, Closed

Public Libraries :

All libraries will be closed from Monday, December 25, to Monday, January 1. They will reopen on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Parks and Recreation:

Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course:

Open Christmas Eve Closed Christmas Day Open New Year's Day

Al Kruse Tennis Center: Holiday Hours

Open December 24, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Closed Christmas Day Open December 26, 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Open December 31, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Closed New Year's Day

Holiday Hours H-E-B Tennis Center: Holiday Hours

Open December 24, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed Christmas Day Open December 31, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed New Year's Day

Holiday Hours

Collier Pool:

Closed December 24 – January 1



Natatorium:

Closed December 24 – December 26 Closed December 31 – January 1 Open December 27 – 29, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for Lap Swim; and 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for Open Swim Open December 30, 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for Open Swim



Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking trails and playground: Open daily, from dawn to dusk Learning Center: Closed December 23 – January 1



Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym:

Closed December 25 – January 1



After Hour Kid Power Program:

Corpus Christi ISD:

After School Program: Closed December 22 – January 5 Vacation Station Camp: Open December 26 – 29 and January 2 – 5 Calallen ISD:

After School Program: Closed December 18 – January 2 Vacation Station Camp: Open December 18 – 22 and December 26 – 29



Recreation Centers:

Closed December 25 – January 1

Senior Centers:

Closed December 25 – January 1



City Departments That Will Be Closed: