City of Corpus Christi announces City Public Libraries and Senior Centers available as Cooling Centers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — City of Corpus Christi announces City Public Libraries and Senior Centers available for neighbors to as Cooling Centers during normal business hours

Due to the record-breaking heat we are expecting this week, the City of Corpus Christi has announced that neighbors can use the City Libraries and Senior Centers as cooling centers. Neighbors can stop by during normal business hours to keep cool during the week. According to a release from the city, CCRTA will allow neighbors to ride fare-free. All they have to do is tell their Bus Operator they are wanting a ride to the nearest cooling center.

According to the release, residents are advised to take precautions when working or spending time outside, as excessive temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

KRIS 6 News

PUBLIC LIBRARIES AND SENIOR CENTER LOCATIONS:

La Retama Central Public Library

805 Comanche Street

Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library

5930 Brockhampton Street

Ben F. McDonald Public Library

4044 Greenwood Drive

Janet F. Harte Public Library

2629 Waldron Road, (361) 826-2310

Anita & W.T. Neyland Public Library

1230 Carmel Parkway, (361) 826-2370

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library

3202 McKinzie Road, (361) 826-2350

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center

654 Graham Road, (361) 826-2330

Garden Senior Center

5325 Greely Drive, (361) 826-2345

Lindale Senior Center

3135 Swantner Drive, (361) 826-2340

Broadmoor Senior Center

1651 Tarlton Street, (361) 826-3138

Northwest Senior Center

9725 Up River Road, (361) 826-2320

Oveal Williams Senior Center

1414 Martin Luther King Drive, (361) 826-2305

Zavala Senior Center

510 Osage Street, (361) 826-3099

Greenwood Senior Center

4040 Greenwood Drive, (361) 826-1368

