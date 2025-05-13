City of Corpus Christi announces City Public Libraries and Senior Centers available as Cooling Centers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — City of Corpus Christi announces City Public Libraries and Senior Centers available for neighbors to as Cooling Centers during normal business hours
Due to the record-breaking heat we are expecting this week, the City of Corpus Christi has announced that neighbors can use the City Libraries and Senior Centers as cooling centers. Neighbors can stop by during normal business hours to keep cool during the week. According to a release from the city, CCRTA will allow neighbors to ride fare-free. All they have to do is tell their Bus Operator they are wanting a ride to the nearest cooling center.
According to the release, residents are advised to take precautions when working or spending time outside, as excessive temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.
PUBLIC LIBRARIES AND SENIOR CENTER LOCATIONS:
La Retama Central Public Library
805 Comanche Street
Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library
5930 Brockhampton Street
Ben F. McDonald Public Library
4044 Greenwood Drive
Janet F. Harte Public Library
2629 Waldron Road, (361) 826-2310
Anita & W.T. Neyland Public Library
1230 Carmel Parkway, (361) 826-2370
Owen R. Hopkins Public Library
3202 McKinzie Road, (361) 826-2350
Ethel Eyerly Senior Center
654 Graham Road, (361) 826-2330
Garden Senior Center
5325 Greely Drive, (361) 826-2345
Lindale Senior Center
3135 Swantner Drive, (361) 826-2340
Broadmoor Senior Center
1651 Tarlton Street, (361) 826-3138
Northwest Senior Center
9725 Up River Road, (361) 826-2320
Oveal Williams Senior Center
1414 Martin Luther King Drive, (361) 826-2305
Zavala Senior Center
510 Osage Street, (361) 826-3099
Greenwood Senior Center
4040 Greenwood Drive, (361) 826-1368