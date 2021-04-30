City Nature Challenge begins today across the state

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend residents will have the opportunity to venture outside and connect with nature during the 2021 City Nature Challenge from April 30 through May 3.

This four-day competition is part of a statewide network of city nature challenges that individuals, couples and families can join. All that is required is a smart phone.

Then, snap a photo of wildlife in your backyard, at local parks, green spaces, nature preserves or wildlife refuges using the iNaturalist app. Photographs of captive or domestic organisms are strongly discouraged.

The Texas city or county with the greatest number of research grade identifications is declared the 2021 champ for the state.

Local coordinators Miranda Lopez, with Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve, and Kim Ogden, with Nueces Delta Preserve, say they are excited to bring this competition back to the Corpus Christi metro area and San Patricio County. Mustang Island has a city nature challenge of their own for people wanting to venture there.

The week following the competition, there will be a chance to continue participation in the project by helping to identify the wildlife observations. To learn more or to join the challenge, visit Texas City Nature Challenge 2021 Cities · iNaturalist, then click on City Nature Challenge 2021: Corpus Christi Area.

For more information, contact the local challenge coordinator Miranda Lopez at (361) 826-3947 or mirandal3@cctexas.com.