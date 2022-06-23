City leaders seek community feedback for improvements to Bayside area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi leaders are looking to improve more parts of the city by creating a new area development plan for the Bayside planning district.

Right now, there are nine area re-development zones throughout the city.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said they're seeking input on what improvements residents would like to see in the Bayside area.

They're doing it through a quick survey.

Zanoni stressed the importance of providing feedback, even if you don't live in that specific part of town.

"People may have a parent or grandparent that lives there," Zanoni said. "They may have lived there one time, they may work there, their children may go to school there."

Zanoni said the most common suggestions he's heard from residents include better housing, more employment centers, better park facilities and entertainment venues.

He said he's hoping to get enough feedback for this new development plan.

"Our community does better when we come together and share our ideas," Zanoni added.