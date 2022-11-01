City leaders proclaim Tuesday as Corpus Christi Be the Match Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can be a hero by signing up to be a marrow donor.

City leaders proclaimed Tuesday as Corpus Christi Be the Match Day.

Right now, there are thousands of people fighting cancer and you could be a match to donate marrow for them.

It's as simple as swabbing your cheek and submitting your information to the registry and wait for that call.

People like Cindie DeLeon know all too well the importance of donating marrow. Her son was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2018.

"For a cure, he needed a bone marrow transplant and in two years of his battle, he wasn't able to find it," DeLeon said.

Adults 18-40 years old are eligible to donate.

Health and science students from Carroll High School attended Tuesday's proclamation at city hall where they presented 2,000 swab kits they put together themselves to help out the Be The Match program.

November is also National Marrow Awareness Month.

