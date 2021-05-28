Watch
City kicks off summer season at pools & splash pads

Free admission Saturday through Monday
Posted at 11:02 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 12:06:52-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you looking to make a splash on Memorial Day Weekend?

The City of Corpus Christi has a cool idea for you.

They're kicking off the summer season with the Splash Memorial Weekend.

Saturday through Monday, May 29-31, admission is free at all city pools.

Here's a look at locations and schedules :

POOLS SPLASH WEEKEND SCHEDULE: May 29 – 31, 2021

  • Saturday – Monday, 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Open Swim) at:
  • Greenwood Pool (4305 Greenwood Drive)
  • H-E-B Pool (1520 Shely Street)
  • Oso Pool (1109 Bernice Drive)
  • West Guth Pool (9705 Up River Road)
  • Corpus Christi Natatorium (3202 Cabaniss Parkway):
  • Saturday – Monday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Open Swim)
  • Collier Pool (3801 Harris Drive):
  • Saturday – Monday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Lap Swim only)
  • Saturday – Monday, 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Open Swim)
  • Monday, 5 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. (Lap Swim only)

The Splash Memorial Weekend event also the city's splash pads.

SPLASH PADS SEASON SCHEDULE:

Saturday – Monday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., Open now – October

  • Lindale Park Splash Pad (3133 Swantner Drive)
  • Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad (1354 Airport Road)
  • Bill Witt Park Splash Pad (6869 Yorktown Boulevard)
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
