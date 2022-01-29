City gas leak causes evacuation at Razzoo's Cajun Kitchen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A spokesperson for La Palmera Mall tells KRIS 6 News that a gas leak on city property near the entrance and parking area of La Palmera was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

As a result, Corpus Christi police ordered an evacuation of nearby Razzoo's Cajun Kitchen as a precaution, and blocked an adjacent portion of S. Staples Street.

City crews are now working on repairs, and an estimated time of completion has not been determined.

Razzoo's is currently closed. La Palmera Mall is unaffected, but there is heavy traffic in the area. It is advised to avoid the area if possible.