City crews on pothole blitz to fix road nuisances

More than 114,000 have been repaired since January
The City of Corpus Christi has taken an active role in the pothole patrol since the start of the year.
Posted at 5:00 AM, Oct 07, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has taken an active role in the pothole patrol since the start of the year.

Since January, more than 114,000 potholes have been repaired on streets and roads in the city.

According to Mayor Paulette Guajardo, city crews have repaired 9,000 potholes for each of the past three months, but says more work is needed.

Currently, the city has six two-man crews working 50 hours a week to address the issue.

The city has purchased new equipment to help with pothole repair.

To report a pothole, call the city's call center at 361-826-2489.

