CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi is working to prepare for heavy expected rainfall from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Crews were out on the west side of town on Sunday cutting grass and removing debris out of La Volla Creek.

That's the area along the Los Colonias subdivision off Saratoga near Greenwood that is prone to flooding during storms.

Corpus Christi officials also say they have opened the emergency operations center and are continuing to monitor Nicholas.