City council sets special election for Convention Center project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi voters will decide the future of the Convention Center project.

It includes renovations to the American Bank Center arena, Convention Center, Selena Auditorium, and a new hotel.

Also included in the project are improvements to the entertainment district.

At Tuesday's city council meeting, council members set Nov. 7 as the election date on a resolution that will ask voters to approve the re-purposing of two local sales and use taxes.

The funds generated by those re-purposed taxes would finance the Convention Center project.

Funds from those taxes would also be available for improvements to regional parks, including Bill Witt, Cole, Commodores, Labonte, Parker, Salinas and West Guth Park.

Corpus Christi International Airport would also get funding for improvements to create new flight options.