City council delivers redistricting plan, community input needed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In last week's city council meeting, Corpus Christi City Council members approved a plan to use in the upcoming 2022 redistricting process.

Redistricting is the process used by the city council to assure each voting district has roughly the same amount of people, and it is required by law.

According to the City of Corpus Christi, redistricting is the process of creating boundaries of districts from which city council members are elected. The process occurs every ten years and is conducted after the Census.

"Redistricting is important because it impacts how neighborhoods and communities will be represented on the City Council," said city officials in a release.

There are "five single-member districts, three at-large members, and one mayor elected at-large", as stated in a release from the city of Corpus Christi.

To make certain that the community's voices are heard, the city council has scheduled input sessions that will be held from February 22 through March 8, 2022, including five district meetings and two general sessions.

The community input sessions are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, February 22: General Session – HYBRID (In-Person & Virtual); City Council Chambers, 1201 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410

Wednesday, February 23: District 2 – IN-PERSON; Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner, Corpus Christi, Texas, 78404

Thursday, February 24: District 1 – IN-PERSON; Owen R. Hopkins Public Library, 3202 McKinzie Road Corpus Christi, Texas, 78410

Monday, February 28: District 5 – IN-PERSON; Veterans Memorial School, Teaching Theater, 3750 Cimarron Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas, 78410

Wednesday, March 2: District 4 – IN-PERSON; Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Road, Corpus Christi, Texas, 78418

Thursday, March 3: District 3– IN-PERSON; Water Utilities Bldg., Choke Canyon Room, 2726 Holly Rd., Corpus Christi, Texas, 78415

Tuesday, March 8: General Session – HYBRID (In-Person & Virtual); City Council Chambers, 1201 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78410

**ALL INPUT SESSIONS ARE SCHEDULED FROM 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.**