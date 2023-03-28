City council briefed on current drought and Stage 1 restrictions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi city council got an update on the current drought conditions and Stage 1 restrictions.

At Tuesday's council meeting Michael Murphy, COO of Corpus Christi Water, told council members that Corpus Christi has been under Stage 1 restrictions for 288 days.

Murphy said the city has been getting weekly briefings from the local office of the National Weather Service.

According to their forecasting, we will be getting into an El Nino weather pattern this coming summer.

That change from El Nino to La Nina would pull wet weather to the Coastal Bend from the Baja California Peninsula, according to the National Weather Service.

Murphy told council members that without any significant rain, our combined lake levels would drop to 35% of capacity by late May or early June and 30% of capacity sometime in July.

Stage 2 water restrictions would go into effect at the 30% mark.

If an El Nino weather pattern does take over, the National Weather Service told Murphy we could see chances of heavy rainfall toward the end of summer or early fall.