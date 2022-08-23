City council approves new Peoples Street Boardwalk

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During Tuesday's city council meeting, a contract was awarded to Jacobs Engineering for the design and construction phase for the new Peoples Street Boardwalk.

The project is projected to cost roughly $439,000, and the funds come from the Fiscal Year 2022's budget from the Seawall Capital Fund.

"The existing Peoples Street Boardwalk was constructed in 1989. The decking of the existing boardwalk had been previously removed due to safety concerns," said city officials.

This project will replace the boardwalk with composite decking similar to Cole Park Pier.

"The scope will include additional boat slips for commercial use with upgraded electrical and water utilities," said officials.

The new Peoples Street boardwalk is expected to take eight months, with construction beginning in Summer 2023.

To learn more about the Corpus Christi Marina, visit https://www.cctexas.com/departments/corpus-christi-marina [cctexas.com].