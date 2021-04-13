City Council accepts Click It or Ticket grant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation and the City of Corpus Christi are again collaborating to keep drivers safe on the road.

On Tuesday, City Council voted to accept a grant from TxDOT for the annual Click It or Ticket program.

A $8,950 grant from TxDOT will pay for police overtime during the enforcement period that begins May 24.

The statewide initiative cracks down on drivers who aren't wearing their seat belts and following child safety seat laws.

The city is also kicking in another $2,416.80 in the program.