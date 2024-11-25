City of Corpus Christi could go into Stage 3 Water Restrictions in December

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As drought conditions continue and our lake levels drop, the City of Corpus Christi has announced it could move to Stage 3 water restrictions in mid-December.

The City of Corpus Christiimplemented Stage 2 Water Restrictions on March 12. It restricts residents from watering their lawns with sprinklers or irrigation only once every other week on their trash pickup day. Customers can not water their properties with sprinklers or irrigation between 10 AM and 6 PM. Violators may receive a citation and fine of up to $500 per violation per day.

Lake levels are currently at 20.5%. On Nov. 13, lake levels were at 20.1%. At the time, City Manager Peter Zanoni didn't believe it was necessary to move into Stage 3.

"We don't want to panic the community. We don't want to really punish them, so to speak, to say you can't water your lawn at all," Zanoni said.

When asked why not issue the Stage 3 restrictions in advance, Zanoni said because the city is bringing in more water from the lower Colorado River and Lake Texana.

According to a press release issued by the City of Corpus Christi, it has a three-step plan which goes as follows:

Expand water resources: The City is actively sourcing additional water through increased capacity from the Mary Rhodes Pipeline and groundwater resources. Monitor and education: The city will continue to monitor drought conditions and lake levels daily and will inform the public about Stage 3 water restrictions. Reduce water usage: All customers will be asked to reduce their water consumption further as Stage 3 water restrictions are anticipated for mid-December.

In the meantime, Stage 2 water restrictions will remain in place.

Stage 3 restrictions include:

Irrigation of landscaped areas shall be prohibited at all times

