City approves water and wastewater rate increases starting in January 2027

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders approved increases to water and wastewater rates, with the changes set to take effect in January 2027.

Base water rates for a home with a standard meter will increase from $17.25 to $19.11.

City of Corpus Christi Approved water rates for 2027

Wastewater rates for homes with all meter sizes will increase from $38.29 to $39.95. The city will continue to calculate wastewater rates using the "winter quarter average usage" method, which measures how much water and wastewater is used during December, January and February.

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