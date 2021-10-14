City announces mosquito spraying schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City’s Vector Control Unit has updated the spraying schedule for October to concentrate on known breeding grounds of mosquitoes. Crews will begin spraying neighborhoods tonight at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Vector Control recognizes the city is experiencing a large increase of mosquitoes due to recent heavy rainfall. Therefore, the Vector Control Unit is taking a more targeted approach to spray in areas of the city that have a high concentration of mosquitoes.

Updated Mosquito Spraying Route Schedule** :

Wednesday, October 13 - Routes 30, 31, 32 - The Island

Thursday, October 14 - Routes 27, 28, 29 - Flour Bluff

Friday, October 15 - Routes 24, 26 - Oso Golf Course, Southside

Monday, October 18 - Routes 1, 2, 3 - Calallen

Tuesday, October 19 - Routes 4, 5, 6, 7 Calallen/Annaville and Nueces River

Wednesday, October 20 - Routes 23, 25 - Southside

Thursday, October 21 - Routes 11, 21 - North Beach/Southside

Friday, October 22 - Routes 14, 15 - Westside

Monday, October 25 - Routes 30, 31, 32 - The Island

Tuesday, October 26 - Routes 27, 28, 29 - Flour Bluff

Wednesday, October 27 - Routes 24, 26 - Oso Golf Course/Southside

Thursday, October 28 - Routes 1, 2, 3 - Calallen

Friday, October 29 - Routes 4, 5, 6, 7 - Calallen/Annaville/Nueces River

**Spraying route schedule is tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions and wind speeds.

After any significant rainfall, the public can take steps to effectively control mosquitoes. Besides removing any standing water, yard maintenance is key as tall grass is a popular breeding area for many species of mosquitoes.

Vector Control asks the public to practice the 5 D’s of Defense:

DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.

– Use insect repellent containing DEET. DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside.

– Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside. DAWN, DAYTIME, and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime, and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.

– Dawn, Daytime, and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites. DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water collected in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

– Regularly drain standing water, including water collected in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. DOCTOR – Consult a physician if you feel sick after being bitten.

Don’t forget your pets! Dogs need limited time outdoors since they are susceptible to heartworms caused by mosquitoes. Please only use veterinarian-approved insect repellents on your furry friends.

To learn more about mosquito bite prevention, please visit our website at https://www.cctexas.com/mosquitocontrol [cctexas.com].