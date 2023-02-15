City announces amnesty period before 2023 warrant roundup

The city of Corpus Christi is offering residents with outstanding warrants a chance to clear them before this year's warrant roundup, according to a release.

Before the 2023 warrant roundup begins, residents have the chance to resolve their cases without being arrested, during an amnesty period that starts Feb. 20.

Residents can pay their fines or settle their cases in person at the Corpus Christi Municipal Court, or by contacting the court at (361) 826-2500.

The Amnesty period ends on March 3.

On March 4, the Corpus Christi Municipal Court Marshals will begin actively seeking citizens with outstanding warrants.

"Citizens will be arrested anywhere they are found," the release states. "This will continue until Friday, March 17."

Those with questions can click here for more details.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.