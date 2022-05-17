City addresses possible encroachment at Cabaniss Field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council is taking steps to head off possible encroachment at Cabaniss Field.

The city owns a piece of property on the south end of Weber Road, close to the Crosstown Extension. That land is used as a clear zone for runways at the U.S. Navy's nearby Cabaniss training field.

Growth in the London Independent School District has raised concerns about developments that might encroach on the land.

For that reason, it has voted to accept an $800,000 grant from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission's Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant Program.

That grant, along with a matching contribution from the city, will be used to acquire the easement, real estate transaction costs, project management and grant administration services.

“The City of Corpus Christi is proud to host NASCC in our community and is committed to protecting its mission,” Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo said in a news release. “In the last 5-8 years, the city has partnered with the State of Texas to fund over $11.5 million in infrastructure improvement and encroachment protection projects. We are honored to continue that financial support through this long and endearing partnership with NASCC.”