Citizen advisory board remains intact for Nueces County Drainage District No. 2

Some residents from the Petronila and Robstown area want answers from commissioners serving on Nueces County Drainage District No. 2.

An item on Thursday's agenda addressed doing away with a citizen advisory board.

Some of the citizens on that board said it was created by commissioners to keep an eye on how grant and bond money is being spent.

They found out through social media that it may be dissolved.

“It is you who have failed to be transparent and have not reported anything to the advisory board since its inception,” said chairman Eddie Aguilera. “You have never included the advisory board in many of your workshops and meetings. You, the commissioners, who have kept us in the dark for the last 10 months.” At Thursday's meeting, members of the citizens advisory board asked to be allowed to continue to serve the Petronila and Robstown communities as volunteers.

They also asked the drainage district for transparency.

"How much money is being spent?” Aguilera said. “All that matters to our people. They might not come to you but guess what? They come forward to committee members." Commissioners eventually voted to table the item and leave the board intact.

After the meeting, KRIS 6 News tried to ask them how the item ended up on the agenda in the first place: They refused to answer any questions.