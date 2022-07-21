CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will start issuing citations on Monday for violations of the Stage 1 water restrictions the city put in place on June 14.

A press release from the city stated a citation will be issued to residents, if they are found watering outside of their allotted days and times.

The citation is a class C misdemeanor and could result in a fine of up to $500 per violation, per day.

“The drought impacting our region shows no sign of relenting,” City Manager Peter Zanoni said in the release. “This is a serious situation, and we need everyone in the community to conserve water. The city will enforce watering rules during the week and on nights and weekends. To avoid a citation, only water on your trash day.”

To report a water violation, residents can dial 311. For more information on Stage 1 water restrictions and ways to conserve water, click here.