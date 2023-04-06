Circle K to offer an eggcellent opportunity to save on fuel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Circle K is offering 30 cents off per gallon on fuel ahead of the Easter weekend at locations across North, Central, and South Texas.

This pop-up event will be on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We are delighted to give our valued customers another chance to save on fuel by bringing back our popular Fuel Day ‘pop up,’” said Francis LaPointe, Vice President, Texas Business Unit, Circle K, in a press release.

He said that the Easter holiday is a great time to hop around town or hit the road to celebrate the joyous occasion with family and friends.

"We hope this will help make their holiday adventures a little more … ‘eggcellent,'” he added in the release.

But the savings don't stop there, Circle K is also offering every customer a discount card for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel, valid through May 31.

The celebration will include samplings of freshly baked cookies and other popular items from their Roller Grill menu.

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, Corpus Christi, and Harlingen/McAllen.

Customers can find participating locations here.

