Church Unlimited hosts turkey and coat giveaway for families in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of people lined up on Wednesday at Church Unlimited to receive their free turkeys and coats. But there has been a change in people needing holiday help.

According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of food went up by just over two percent in October.

Pastor Bill Cornelius of Church Unlimited told KRIS 6 News that's not just hurting low income families. He said events like these are even more important nowadays because of a growing number of middle class families who also need help for holidays.

Jared Burris, who received a turkey, explained that events like this help since groceries prices are up.

"Everything is expensive. Eggs, milk. We can't buy anything more complicated anything nice," said Burris.

This may make buying Thanksgiving groceries too expensive for some.

"You know, it cost a lot more to buy those things. And you have to decide if you're going to spend that extra money for the holiday or if you're going to eat for the rest of the month," said Brandie Laney, another recipient of a turkey.

Through a partnership between the Church Unlimited congregation and Humpal Physical Therapy, 650 turkeys and 480 coats were given away.

This annual giveaway brought some holiday cheer to those local families in need.

"Thank you, God bless you. Especially because a lot of people, especially in this area need it," said Burris.

Not only did the church give turkeys and coats away, they also gave free hygiene products, haircuts and more. Pastor Bill told us his team here helped about 1000 people at the event.

