Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CHRISTUS Spohn Southside unveils ER expansion

CHRISTUS Spohn Southside unveils ER expansion
CHRISTUS Spohn Southside unveils ER expansion
Posted at 10:15 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 23:22:05-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Southside of Corpus Christi is continuing to grow at a rapid pace. To keep up with that growth CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South has expanded their emergency room.

A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday afternoon to show off the new look ER. It went from 5,000 square feet and 12 patient rooms to 19,000 square feet and 27 patient rooms.

A blessing ceremony was held to mark this new milestone for the hospital.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Operation SOS