CHRISTUS Spohn Southside unveils ER expansion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Southside of Corpus Christi is continuing to grow at a rapid pace. To keep up with that growth CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South has expanded their emergency room.

A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday afternoon to show off the new look ER. It went from 5,000 square feet and 12 patient rooms to 19,000 square feet and 27 patient rooms.

A blessing ceremony was held to mark this new milestone for the hospital.

