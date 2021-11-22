CHRISTUS Spohn named one of America’s Best 100 Hospitals for spine surgery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the eighth year in a row, the CHRISTUS Spohn Health System has been included in Healthgrades America’s Best 100 Hospitals for Spine Surgery.

According to CHRISTUS Spohn, each year, Healthgrades analyzes data from thousands of hospitals on their delivery of superior patient outcomes in specialties such as back and neck surgeries and spinal fusion.

CHRISTUS Spohn says their patients receive a complete continuum of care, from pre-surgery education through rehabilitation.

“It is important that South Texans considering spine surgery have a hospital dedicated to providing them comprehensive care that is specific to their needs and close to home,” said Dr. John Borkowski, medical director, Spine Program, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – South. “This latest recognition from Healthgrades again affirms CHRISTUS Spohn as a destination health care facility for neurological spine care.”