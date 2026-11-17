CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Alice has completed a $1 million upgrade to its cardiac cath lab.

The renovation adds new imaging technology that allows doctors to perform a wider range of heart and vascular procedures in one location.

The hospital says more than 140 procedures have already been performed in the upgraded lab, including cardiac catheterizations and pacemaker implants.

The project was funded through community and philanthropic support, including a $250,000 gift from H-E-B.

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