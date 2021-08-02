CHRISTUS Spohn hiring nurses; offering limited time $20,000 sign-on bonus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn will be hosting a nursing open house on Tuesday August 3 at the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline.

The health system is looking to hire registered nurses, new graduates and certified nursing assistants. They are even offering a limited time $20,000 sign-on bonus fora two year full-time commitment in the following positions:

ICUs

NICU

Med/Surg/Tele units

ED

OR

PACU

Cath Lab

IR

The event will be in the North Tower, 3rd Floor, Auditoriums B and C. Interested candidates can RSVP for the event here.

