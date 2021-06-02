Christopher Hall named new principal at Solomon Coles H.S.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christopher Hall, the current assistant principal at Veterans Memorial High School, has been hired as the new principal at Solomon M. Coles High School and Education Center.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced that Hall will replace Monica Bayarena, who is retiring from the district.

Hall, who is pursuing a doctorate in curriculum and instruction at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, holds a master’s in counseling and educational psychology from TAMU-CC as well as bachelor’s degrees in sociology and criminal justice from Norfolk State University.

Prior to serving as an assistant principal, Hall’s experience included teaching special education and coaching. He was the boys’ head track coach at Roy Miller High School from 2002-2015.

“Mr. Hall demonstrated a strong record of leadership coupled with a purpose-driven approach to education,” CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said. “We look forward to the strengths he will bring to this important campus and to the high school completion program, which are essential to our mission to educate all students.”