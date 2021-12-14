Christmas help for families in Aransas, San Patricio counties

ROCKPORT, Texas — As children count down the days until they get to open their Christmas presents, other families aren't so fortunate to have gifts to open.

That's why for the second year in a row, the Children's Coalition of Aransas County and Toys for Tots are bringing Christmas to children in need.

They're doing it through the "Santa's Workshop" event.

Monday was the first day of the week-long event, where families from the San Patricio and Aransas County area stopped by to pick out gifts for their children.

Prior to the partnership, families in San Patricio and Aransas would have to travel to Corpus Christi to get gifts they need.

Organizers have collected about 1,500 gifts so far, and with more donations pouring in, that number is expected to grow.

"34.7 % of the children in Aransas county are living at or below the poverty line," said Executive Director Dianne Nielsen. "So, Christmas is really rough for them, especially with all of the things that COVID has brought into peoples lives has made it harder this year."

Santa's Workshop runs now through Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families in need can stop by the Coalition office, located at 401 W. Market St. in Rockport.