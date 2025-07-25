Christian Brothers Automotive hosts backpack drive for Zavala Elementary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christian Brothers Automotive Corpus Christi (CBA CC) held a backpack drive on Thursday, July 24. They collected enough supplies to fill 100 backpacks. Everything that was collected was donated to Zavala Elementary.

Kris 6 News caught up with Zavala Elementary Principal Zonia Lopez during the event.

"We are always grateful and excited when a community service reaches out to donate items for our students at Zavala," Lopez said.

The event was led by franchise owner Jeremy Shriver, who says he is passionate about serving his community. For every dollar of supplies donated, CBA CC will honor $2 worth of discounts on repairs.

Those who donated must present a valid receipt along with the donation for redemption.

Shriver hopes the backpack drive becomes an annual event.

The backpacks will be available for Pre-K and Kindergarten students. Parents who would like a backpack can contact Zavala Elementary beginning Monday, July 28th.

"This time of year, of course, school supplies can become an expense for our families," Lopez said. "So this is going to be a great resource for our families."