Chipotle opens first 'Chipotlane' location in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Chipotle Mexican Grill will open its newest Corpus Christi location on Wednesday, November 26th featuring the brand's signature Chipotlane drive-thru service for the first time in the city.

Chipotle New feature allowing online orders to pick up their order drive thru style

The restaurant at 6226 Saratoga Blvd will operate daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Chipotlane allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their vehicles, streamlining the ordering process for busy diners.

Corpus Christi guests can try Chipotle's newest protein, Carne Asada, and the limited-time Red Chimichurri sauce at the new location.

The opening coincides with the launch of Chipotle U Rewards, a program designed specifically for college students. Participants receive 1,000 bonus points upon enrollment and earn 20% more points on every purchase. Students can enroll at chipotle.com/chipotle-u-rewards.

The restaurant also offers "Build-Your-Own Chipotle," a catering option serving four to six people. First-time customers can save $10 with code TRYBYOC through the end of the year.

Chipotle is hiring approximately 30 positions for the new location. Benefits include crew bonuses worth up to an extra month's pay annually, a debt-free college degree program, English as a second language courses, and mental healthcare access for employees and their families. Interested applicants can visit chipotle.com/careers.

