Chipotle opens first Chipotlane drive-thru location in Corpus Christi on Saratoga Boulevard

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opened on Saratoga Boulevard near Cimarron on the south side of Corpus Christi.

The restaurant held its opening ceremony this morning at 6226 Saratoga Boulevard. What makes this location unique is its "Chipotlane" service, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to collect their digital orders without leaving their vehicles. This marks the first Chipotlane in Corpus Christi.

The establishment offers a variety of healthier dishes, including its famous bowls and burritos. Corpus Christi guests can also try the brand's newest protein, Carne Asada, and newest sauce, Red Chimichurri, for a limited time.

Mike Salazar/KRIS 6 News Customers line up to place their orders at the new Chipotle location on the south side of Corpus Christi.

The new Chipotle is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant is actively hiring staff for approximately 30 positions. The company offers competitive benefits, including a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month's worth of pay each year, a debt-free college degree program, English as a second language courses, and access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.

College students can take advantage of Chipotle U Rewards, earning 1,000 bonus points upon enrollment and 20% more points on every purchase. Students can enroll at chipotle.com/chipotle-u-rewards.

The location also offers "Build-Your-Own Chipotle" kits that serve four to six people, with $10 off the first order using code TRYBYOC through the end of the year.

For employment information, visit chipotle.com/careers.

KRIS 6 News

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!