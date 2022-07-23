Children show entrepreneurial spirit at Beeville Market Day

BEEVILLE, Texas — Every fourth Saturday of the month, you can find local vendors popping up in downtown Beeville. But this Saturday, there were some new additions trying their hand out in the world of small business.

For the first time in Beeville, the children are the entrepreneurs.

“Basically, we heard about this thing and we decided that we were going to do something. And we figured out we could do perler beads,” said Arabella Chapa one of the young vendors

Arabella and her brother Abram are like a handful of children that began their business ventures on Saturday.

Children were invited to take part in Beeville’s Saturday Market, selling whatever creations they’d like. Key chains, baked goods, heat therapy bags and more.

“We copied some patterns from Pinterest and from those patterns from Pinterest, we made designs of perler beads," Arabella said.

“We are with roping and ranching 4-H," said Kayla Ki, another young vendor. "We are a new 4-H group and this is our initial fundraiser to get us started out. We all have hand made stuff. Each one of us made something. So, we all contributed.”

The idea to invite children to the Saturday Market came from a fundraiser a few months ago that helped raise money for mental health support in Beeville.

“That inspired me to do the Back to School Just In Case Closet," Natasha Weaver said, the Saturday Market vendor organizer. "So, I figured if we were doing the Just In Case Fundraiser, why not have local youth come out and sell whatever they make? Whether it was painted rocks, jewelry, anything.”

The Just In Case Closet is a fundraiser started at a local school, to make sure essential school and hygiene products were stocked up to get students through the year.

Money from the dunk tank, 50/50 raffle and a portion of adult vendor fees is going towards the Just In Case Closet. The children vendors were free to set up.

Market Days will take a brief pause through August, but will return the first weekend in September, Weaver said.

School in Beeville begins Aug. 17. Weaver said they could have another children's vendor day around Christmas time.

