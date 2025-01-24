Children in need get a special gift from American Bank

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — American Bank continued their yearly holiday season tradition Wednesday, Jan. 23 by giving back to those who need it most.

For 30 years now, American Bank has been running its Holiday Bear drive, where teddy bears are donated and put on the branches of trees at American Bank locations across the area.

After the holiday season wraps up, those bears are then collected and given to different organizations who will then distribute them to children in need.

Since the program’s inception, more than 23,000 teddy bears have been donated to organizations across the state.

One of those organizations is the Purple Door, a nonprofit agency providing free services and a safe

shelter to victims and survivors of family violence and sexual assault.

"It just allows us to provide a little bit of comfort, a little bit of support to those clients that we work with at the Purple Door," Purple Door employee Maribel Arredondo said.