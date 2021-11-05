Child unharmed after brief abduction from mother

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A toddler was briefly abducted from its mother Friday morning after the parent's vehicle was stolen while she was dropping off other children.

Corpus Christi police are investigating the abduction that occurred at 7:35 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Greenwood.

Officers were dispatched to the crime scene for a stolen vehicle with a child inside. Eventually, the call was upgraded to an abduction.

Comments on the call advised that the mother briefly left her vehicle when an unknown suspect made off with it without consent and drove off. The toddler was inside the car at the time of the theft.

Officers searched the area and approximately 10 minutes later located the vehicle with the child inside near the area of Morgan and Sabinas.

The child appeared to be unharmed and the vehicle was recovered.

Police say the suspect is still outstanding with officers following up on leads.

